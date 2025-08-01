Zawe Ashton breaks silence on marriage rumors with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton shuts down marriage rumors with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton has finally responded to the rumors that she secretly tied the knot with Tom Hiddleston.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver’s podcast Miss Me?, the Fresh Meat alum confirmed that she and Tom haven’t walked down the aisle.

“We've been engaged for a long time and there are, I think there have been publications that have named us husband and wife already,” stated the 41-year-old actress.

“Those text messages [from friends and family] were very... there were some toxic paragraphs that were thrown my way. Like, okay... no, it didn’t happen. We didn’t do it in secret. We haven’t eloped,” added Zawe.

The Marvels actress clarified that she and Tom call each other "husband and wife" because it does not seem right to call each other "boyfriend and girlfriend," mainly since they've built a family together.

“It’s just a semantics thing. We call each other husband and wife," said Zawe, who is currently expecting a second child with Tom.

“At some point, you’re like, girlfriend, boyfriend... We just had a kid with another one on the way,” she added.

Zawe added that she is not in a rush to marry Tom.

“Engagement has been wonderful,” she gushed. “You can’t cheat the process. And people kind of rush through engagement, and I'm like, ‘Engagement is really useful.’ Why is everyone like, ‘I'm getting engaged to get married?’”

“Be engaged. Work things out. 'Cause that's like a big yes that opens up a whole new tapestry of understanding between you, between you and each other's families. Because you are saying yes to each other's whole lives. It’s bigger than just the two of you,” added Zawe.