Ozzy Osbourne's one major regret revealed after his tragic death

Ozzy Osbourne darkest confession resurfaces after his death

Ozzy Osbourne had one major regret in his life.

The rock icon, who passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, reportedly had one regret which “haunted” him for life.

Ozzy once revealed a moment in 1989, during which in the grip of a week-long drug and alcohol binge, he attempted to strangle his wife Sharon Osbouren.

The next day, Ozzy woke up in a police cell in Amersham, England, and he had no memory about what happened until the officer informed him of the charges.

Now, the source told RadarOnline, “This incident is what haunted Ozzy the most, right to his grave.”

“He never forgave himself, even though Sharon did, and hated that she was a battered wife for a time. He was at heart a really sweet, loving family man, and he hated he made this mistake,” they added.

Moreover, Sharon also recalled the incident previously, saying, “God only knows what combination he was on, or whatever it was... but it frightened the s--- out of me.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne met in 1970 and tied the knot a decade later.