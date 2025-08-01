Ella Stiller guest stars on 'And Just Like That' in bold new role

'And Just Like That' gets bold new character

Ella Stiller is the latest guest star to grace the third season of And Just Like That.

Actors like Rosie O'Donnell, Jenifer Lewis, and Patti LuPone also guest-starred earlier this season.

Ella, 23, appears in the July 31 episode, titled "Better Than Sex," where her onscreen character, Mia, is seen disputing with Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) upon being inquired about her pregnancy as the new girl doesn't intend to keep Brady (Niall Cunningham) involved despite him being the father.

It all begins with Miranda and Steve (David Eigenberg) being shocked when they hear the news, as they didn't know their son Brady was seeing anyone.

Brady then explains that "it's this girl I've hooked up with maybe twice," and he doesn't know her last name, only that her first name is Mia.

Brady says he only found out because he "bumped into her" and she was "clearly pregnant." He added, "She said that's the only reason she told me, 'cause it was so obvious."

Miranda congratulated Mia without introducing herself as Brady's mother and said she must be so excited, to which Mia hilariously replied, "Well, honestly, I was gonna get an abortion 'til I realised the baby would be a double Libra. It's gonna be such a f****** vibe."

Ella's paternal grandmother, Anne Meara, also appeared in four episodes of Sex and the City as Steve's mother, Mary.