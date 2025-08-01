Hayley Williams drops special surprise for fans after deleting album

Hayley Williams unveils 17 singles after deleting them from website

Hayley Williams dropped a major surprise for fans.

After deleting her surprise album, Ego, from the official website, the Paramore lead vocalist has now unveiled a surprise collection of 17 singles.

Produced by Daniel James, the collection of songs is released on her new venture Post Atlantic, distributed via Secretly Distribution.

Notably, Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard are featured on the songs with one of the tracks, True Believer, including contributions from Jim-E Stack.

This comes after Hayley Williams shared the 17 tracks on a website on Monday, and then removed them after 24 hours with a “Thank you for listening” message.

Moreover, those who wanted to listen to the songs were granted access to the site via an access code, which was part of the latest drops from the songstress’ Good Dye Young hair dye brand.

It is pertinent to mention that it’s yet not clear why the tracks were removed.

Additionally, the album Ego comes after Hayley dropped her second solo album, Flowers for Vases / descansos, in 2021 and her debut solo record, Petals for Armor in 2020.