 
Geo News

Hayley Williams drops special surprise for fans after deleting album

Hayley Williams deleted her surprise solo album ‘Ego’ from her official website earlier this week

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 01, 2025

Hayley Williams unveils 17 singles after deleting them from website

Hayley Williams dropped a major surprise for fans.

After deleting her surprise album, Ego, from the official website, the Paramore lead vocalist has now unveiled a surprise collection of 17 singles.

Produced by Daniel James, the collection of songs is released on her new venture Post Atlantic, distributed via Secretly Distribution.

Notably, Brian Robert Jones and Joey Howard are featured on the songs with one of the tracks, True Believer, including contributions from Jim-E Stack.

This comes after Hayley Williams shared the 17 tracks on a website on Monday, and then removed them after 24 hours with a “Thank you for listening” message.

Moreover, those who wanted to listen to the songs were granted access to the site via an access code, which was part of the latest drops from the songstress’ Good Dye Young hair dye brand.

It is pertinent to mention that it’s yet not clear why the tracks were removed.

Additionally, the album Ego comes after Hayley dropped her second solo album, Flowers for Vases / descansos, in 2021 and her debut solo record, Petals for Armor in 2020. 

Zawe Ashton breaks silence on marriage rumors with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton breaks silence on marriage rumors with Tom Hiddleston
Julia Garner, Josh Brolin turn heads at 'Weapons' premiere
Julia Garner, Josh Brolin turn heads at 'Weapons' premiere
Kesha fans react as her Australian tour dates miss major city
Kesha fans react as her Australian tour dates miss major city
Jennifer Lopez kids 'embarrassed' as she chases 'cheap attention'
Jennifer Lopez kids 'embarrassed' as she chases 'cheap attention'
Ella Stiller guest stars on 'And Just Like That' in bold new role
Ella Stiller guest stars on 'And Just Like That' in bold new role
Anthony Hopkins shares feedback after trying Kim Kardashian's SKIMS product
Anthony Hopkins shares feedback after trying Kim Kardashian's SKIMS product
Todd and Julie Chrisley's post-prison reality show releases trailer
Todd and Julie Chrisley's post-prison reality show releases trailer
Hailey Bieber reveals her must-have pregnancy and postpartum essentials
Hailey Bieber reveals her must-have pregnancy and postpartum essentials