Tyra Banks gets raw about her 'disgusting and erotic' addiction

Tyra Banks gets real about her quirky side

Tyra Banks shocked her fans by revealing her “disturbing and erotic” habit.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, the 51-year-old supermodel shared that she loves popping pimples and picking dirt from other people’s toes.

“I like to pick. I like the toe, and if it has some stuff in it, I don't mind digging it out,” she explained.

"But I have a kit. You have to have a kit! You have to have a kit! So you have to have like some alcohol... you know, some stuff!" added Tyra.

When Jenna asked who she targets with these rituals, the TV personality revealed she will pick at anyone who desires it.

“Anyone that wants it — my mom, my friends, my man , my son,” confessed Tyra. “And then, a pimple? If you had a pimple, I would be staring at you.”

Labeling her addiction as "disgusting and erotic," the America's Next Top Model alum said that she does have her limits.

“Nether regions. I’m not picking up in those,” said Tyra. “If somebody’s like, ‘Oh, can you check this?’ I’m like, ‘No … that’s where I draw the line.’ Chest up and knees down? It’s on. I’m not popping and picking nothing [outside of] there.”

For those unversed, Tyra is currently dating Louis Bélanger-Martin.