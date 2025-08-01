Kesha fans react as her Australian tour dates miss major city

Kesha disappoints fans for snubbing major Aussie city in tour dates

Kesha freshly announced her tour dates for her 2026 Australian tour on Friday, missing one key city.

The Tits Out Tour, which will hit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth with shows scheduled between February 19 to 26, completely snubbed Sydney.

Fans were disappointed to see one of Australia's largest cities missing from the official lineup.

"How the f*** does Kesha come to Australia and not do Sydney, huh?" one fan shared on X on Friday along with a picture of the star's tour poster.

"Not literally but no hate to Adelaide and Perth but WTF?" another fan wrote.

Another took a shot at promoters who have routinely overlooked Australia's smaller metro centres.

“For once Sydney knows how everyone else feels,” the person joked, but added, "I'm sure there’s a reason and she’ll be there!"

Some speculated there’s still hope for a Sydney date, possibly tied to Mardi Gras festivities. “Some comments are saying she’s waiting because she is doing Mardi Gras,” one fan noted.

Kesha was last in Australia as the headliner for the Australian Open in January, which was her first appearance Down Under since the Sydney Mardi Gras in 2020.