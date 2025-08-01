Hailey Bieber open to expanding family with Justin but on one condition

Hailey Bieber ready to try for second baby with Justin: Report

Hailey Bieber is reportedly ready to try for a new baby with husband Justin.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to The Mirror that the supermodel is keen to expand her family, but she has one condition.

"Hailey wants to have a second child with Justin as long as they can step back from the public eye a little bit," the source revealed.

"She loves working on her company [Rhode Skin] and modeling, but she feels she would need some time away from the madness so she could be truly zen with it all and really enjoy the pregnancy," a tipster added.

The confidant further told the outlet that if Hailey gets pregnant again, it is believed "she will stay near her home in LA."

Meanwhile, another source revealed to The Daily Mail that Justin is also eager to have a second child.

"While he might appear out of step at times, the truth is he's quite down-to-earth and cherishes being a dad," the confidant said.

For those unversed, Justin and Hailey exchanged vows in September 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year.

On the work front, Justin recently dropped his seventh studio album, titled Swag.