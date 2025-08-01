 
Kim Kardashian's epic reaction to Anthony Hopkins video

Kim Kardashian recently reacted to Anthony Hopkins’ viral video about SKIMS head wrap

August 01, 2025

Kim Kardashian reacts to Anthony Hopkins’ viral SKIMS mockery

Kim Kardashian did not hold back as she reacted to Anthony Hopkins viral video, that parodies Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS “Ultimate Face” product, as his iconic Hannibal Lector character.

The 87-year-old Oscar-winning actor shared a cheeky clip on Thursday, donning the skin-toned face wrap and quipping in Hannibal’s signature tone: “Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger. Goodbye.” 

The video concluded with Hopkins dramatically slurping, a nod to the cannibal’s infamous “fava beans and Chianti” scene, along with the caption: “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner.”

Kim Kardashian, 44, was quick to respond on Instagram Stories, reposting the video with an all-caps reaction: “I’M SCREAMING!!!!! @anthonyhopkins @skims.”

Her sister Khloe Kardashian, 41, echoed the sentiment, writing, “I am screaming! Let’s gooooooooooo @skims @kimkardashian.” Meanwhile, matriarch Kris Jenner, 69, added laughing emojis and simply wrote: “omg @anthonyhopkins @kimkardashian @skims.”

The SKIMS 'Ultimate Face' wrap, marketed as a post-surgical recovery item, instantly drew comparisons to Hannibal Lector’s bite restraint mask from the 1991 film, fuelling a social media storm. 

“Great actor with a great sense of humor! ????????????????????????????” one user joked. Another wrote, “My name is Kim ! I would love to come over for dinner ????????????”

