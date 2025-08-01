 
Geo News

Warner Bros. unveils official trailer for 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer unveils final case for paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 01, 2025

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer hints at final chapter for Ed and Lorraine Warren

Warner Bros. has unveiled the official trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, appearing to be the instalment that will close the case for paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Set for theatrical release on September 5, 2025, the film marks the return of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the real-life paranormal investigators.

A younger version of the Warrens also appears, pointing to a storyline that explores their early years and possibly delves into their origins as ghost hunters.

Directed by Michael Chaves—the man behind The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II—the upcoming film stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hady, Elliot Cowan, Steve Coulter, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Shannon Kook, and Rebecca Calder. The script is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick in supporting roles.

While Last Rites is being billed as the final chapter in the main Conjuring series, Warner Bros. has not ruled out future projects.

A prequel series is reportedly in the works at HBO Max, which may explore the couple’s earlier investigations, possibly including the Amityville haunting.

Zawe Ashton breaks silence on marriage rumors with Tom Hiddleston
Zawe Ashton breaks silence on marriage rumors with Tom Hiddleston
Julia Garner, Josh Brolin turn heads at 'Weapons' premiere
Julia Garner, Josh Brolin turn heads at 'Weapons' premiere
Kesha fans react as her Australian tour dates miss major city
Kesha fans react as her Australian tour dates miss major city
Jennifer Lopez kids 'embarrassed' as she chases 'cheap attention'
Jennifer Lopez kids 'embarrassed' as she chases 'cheap attention'
Ella Stiller guest stars on 'And Just Like That' in bold new role
Ella Stiller guest stars on 'And Just Like That' in bold new role
Anthony Hopkins shares feedback after trying Kim Kardashian's SKIMS product
Anthony Hopkins shares feedback after trying Kim Kardashian's SKIMS product
Todd and Julie Chrisley's post-prison reality show releases trailer
Todd and Julie Chrisley's post-prison reality show releases trailer
Hailey Bieber reveals her must-have pregnancy and postpartum essentials
Hailey Bieber reveals her must-have pregnancy and postpartum essentials