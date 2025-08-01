Warner Bros. unveils official trailer for 'The Conjuring: Last Rites'

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' trailer hints at final chapter for Ed and Lorraine Warren

Warner Bros. has unveiled the official trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, appearing to be the instalment that will close the case for paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Set for theatrical release on September 5, 2025, the film marks the return of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the real-life paranormal investigators.

A younger version of the Warrens also appears, pointing to a storyline that explores their early years and possibly delves into their origins as ghost hunters.

Directed by Michael Chaves—the man behind The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II—the upcoming film stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hady, Elliot Cowan, Steve Coulter, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Shannon Kook, and Rebecca Calder. The script is written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick in supporting roles.

While Last Rites is being billed as the final chapter in the main Conjuring series, Warner Bros. has not ruled out future projects.

A prequel series is reportedly in the works at HBO Max, which may explore the couple’s earlier investigations, possibly including the Amityville haunting.