Lindsay Lohan reflects on fans' 'strong loyalty' ahead of 'Freakier Friday' release

Lindsay Lohan opens up about 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan recently got candid and opened up about her film Freakier Friday ahead of its release.

For the unversed, the forthcoming movie Freakier Friday brings Jamie Lee Curtis and Lohan back together more than 20 years after their first Freaky Friday film.

In the upcoming Freakier Friday, the 39-year-old American actress and singer’s character, Anna Coleman, has her own daughter and also a stepdaughter and the story gets wild when four people switch bodies.

At the film premiere in London, Lohan conversed with the BBC and admitted that each cell in her body desperately wanted to make a sequel to the 2003 hit film.

"Fans love the movie and there's such a strong loyalty. It made people so happy and I like to make movies that make people feel joy,” she noted.

"There's so much going on in the world now that it's nice to make something that allows people to forget about what's going on,” the Mean Girls star added.

Notably, Freakier Friday marks her return to Hollywood and Disney world in more than a decade, as she had been absent for most of the 2010s and came back to the big screen with Falling for Christmas in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Freakier Friday is scheduled to hit theatres on August 8, 2025.