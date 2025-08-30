Benedict Cumberbatch really wanted to work with this star

Benedict Cumberbatch shares the actor he wanted to work

Benedict Cumberbatch is a well-known name in the showbiz industry, whose art and performances are much lauded, as he is a favourite of several stars.

However, he, on the other hand, himself had a favourite with whom he wanted to work.

It was Olivia Colman, an Academy-winning star, who now shared the screen with him on The Roses.

"We wanted to find a project to do together,” the Sherlock star said in an interview with Sky News.

While the latest movie, which is a new take on the 1989 iconic film The War of the Roses, featuring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, Benedict said he and his costar have “utter respect for the iconic status of the film and the books.”

Not to mention, the Marvel star stressed their movie is not a remake of the dark comedy; instead, it’s something else which he described, “Hopefully this will have its own place in the culture - it's very different, it's not a remake - it's a reimagined jumping-on point."

His fellow actor, Olivia, likewise, said, "But beyond that, it's very different."

Elsewhere in the interview, Benedict reflected on his insecurities, which he said made him amazed at his own fragility because the actor said this led him to avoid attention on social media.

"I am shocked at how fragile I am still,” he continued. “I don't go anywhere near it (social media) because of that.”

The 49-year-old further explained, “It's like walking into a place where people want to marry you or kill you. Those extremes.”

"I think we will get to a stage, a corporate culture that's now manifested around it when people are obliged to do that in order to sell their lives, and therefore their brand and what they do for a living,” he concluded.

The Roses is playing in theatres.