Sarah Jessica Parker shares positive interpretation of 'AJLT' backlash

Sarah Jessica Parker shares real opinion on AJLT negative feedback

Sarah Jessica Parker appreciates the fact that Sex and the City has stood the test of time. And she also appreciates the negative feedback on its sequel And Just Like That...

Parker gushed over the new generation finding the show and having strong opinions about it and its spin-offs and sequel And Just Like That...

"It's hard to describe what it has meant, not just to me, but to all of us, because you feel words are inadequate," Parker told People, referring to her castmates Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon.

The most recent outing in the franchise, And Just Like That…, had its finale on August 14, and had mostly negative reviews and didn’t impress fans either.

But Parker takes negative feedback in a positive light, arguing that it represents fan interest in the show.

"To watch an entire new generation discover the show, make it their show, have all these very strong feelings about it, not all that are positive even, ... and then be having those conversations with their parents, who were our initial audience, you can't plan for these things. You can't try to produce a show that does that, because then it's not real," the 60-year-old said.

"It's a kind of humbling gratitude that is very hard to find adequate words to express," Sarah Jessica Parker added.

Sex and the City originally began in 1998 and ran for six seasons. It was rebooted with two films in 2008 and 2010. A prequel show called The Carrie Diaries was released in 2013 and ran for two seasons. Last in the franchise came another reboot show And Just Like That...