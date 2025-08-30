 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter reveals mantra to combat big issue

Sabrina Carpenter, in her latest interactions with fans, opens up about this mantra

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter shares her way to fight back self-doubt
Sabrina Carpenter shares her way to fight back self-doubt

Self-doubt is an issue which many often face. But Sabrina Carpenter says she has a way to combat it.

Her response comes to the question by a fan at a Spotify event in Los Angeles who asked about how she deals with the issue whenever her new music is set to be released.

“I get so excited to put things out,” the Grammy winner adds, noting, “But as any artist does it’s also very scary and vulnerable.”

In this situation, Sabrina says she tells herself one thing, which helped her get ahead of this unwanted feeling.

“And so I think, I think when I want to get myself out of the rut, I sort am just like… ‘So many *** wish they were you!'” the Feather hitmaker notes.

Her latest album, Man’s Best Friend, tells her experiences, which, in Sabrina’s words, “were really urgent to write about.”

She continues, “So, I’m really grateful that I just get to write music I love and put it out, and I’m more grateful to you guys for listening to it and letting me.”

Sabrina’s seventh album, Best Man’s Friend, which features 12 tracks, is out.

Austin Butler gets honest about injuries sustained on 'Caught Stealing' set video
Austin Butler gets honest about injuries sustained on 'Caught Stealing' set
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lauded for 'neat' romance
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lauded for 'neat' romance
Michelle Williams says her own mom confused her with singer of same name
Michelle Williams says her own mom confused her with singer of same name
'Star Wars' star reveals actors' concerns in Hollywood
'Star Wars' star reveals actors' concerns in Hollywood
Brittany Snow recalls 'insane' way she landed memorable role
Brittany Snow recalls 'insane' way she landed memorable role
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive wishes by Kansas City Chiefs head coach
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce receive wishes by Kansas City Chiefs head coach
Kevin Jonas' first solo performance leaves wife Danielle in tears video
Kevin Jonas' first solo performance leaves wife Danielle in tears
Matt Smith gets honest about roles he took
Matt Smith gets honest about roles he took