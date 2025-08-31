'Ice Age' finally gets big update after much wait

Disney announces Ice Age: Boiling Point release date

Ice Age is set to chart its new journey in its prehistoric setting as Boiling Point — the franchise’s upcoming instalment has officially got a release date.

Though it already had one, which was in December 2026. But in that year Disney will be releasing its other tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, the studio, which had got the franchise its rights after acquiring 20th Century Fox, said that the film will come out on February 5, 2027.

The announcement comes at the Destination D23 event held at Walt Disney Studios Resort in Orlando.

According to the logline, the new movie is "a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat, and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.”

Excitement among fans would shoot up, given the last time a movie in the Ice Age franchise was released was 11 years ago.

The film series, meanwhile, has five parts, The Meltdown, Dawn of the Dinosaurs, Continental Drift, and Collision Course, which collectively grossed over $3.2 billion at the global box office.