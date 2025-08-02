Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk role confirmed for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to return as Hulk!

The iconic actor, renowned for playing the role of Marvel superhero Hulk, will join Tom Holland, who would be reprising his role as Spider-Man in the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Michael Mando will also return to his role of the Scorpion, the villain from 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, along with Jon as vigilante the Punisher.

Tom, who is engaged to Disney Zendaya, recently revealed he was excited to the Spider-Man franchise after COVID-19 SOPs made filming 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, quite difficult.

He told Flip Your Wig: “I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really going to lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations.

“We are going to use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together,” Tom added.

He also mentioned playing Spider-Man on screen feels “like hanging out with an old pal” and filming the fourth movie is “going to feel like making Spider-Man 1 (2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming) again.”

“It’s been such a long time that I’ve done it that it’s going to feel like a breath of fresh air. I think the fans are going to be over the moon with what we’re putting together,” he added.

Zendaya will also be returning as MJ in in Spider-Man 4, with Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker’s best friend Ned.