Liam Gallagher wins hearts for standing up to brother Noel over controversial tweet

Liam Gallagher calls out brother Noel for controversial tweet

Liam Gallagher was quick to take a stand for the people of Scotland.

During an argument with his older brother, Noel, who deemed the place a “third world country” previously mocking the area while having an online feud with Scottish icon, Lewis Capaldi.

Liam called his brother out on the remark that Noel branded him a “mo**n” who would put his life on hold to get Oasis back together.

Hitting back at Noel by tweeting his own definition joke of a mo**n, he wrote, "Mo**n = The person who wishes aids on other people. Mo**n = The person who says Scotland is a third world country. Mo**n = The little one in Oasis with the big head and naff dress sense. As you were LG."

The elder brother then said that every tweet Liam makes is a "nail in the coffin" of Oasis reunion hopes, adding, "If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you’ve said you are f****** more of a moron than you look."

However, even though the tweets from Noel have not aged well, the Gallagher brothers are now all set to officially take their reunion tour to Scotland, Edinburgh for the first time in 16 years.