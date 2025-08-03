 
Geo News

Tom Holland's fresh look from new 'Spider-Man' revealed

The fresh look of Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set comes after his post

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 03, 2025

Photos show Tom Holland at Spider-Man: Brand New Day set
Photos show Tom Holland at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

After recently sharing a complete look at his new Spider-Man suit, Tom Holland is seen on the set for the first time shooting Brand New Day in Glasgow.

Photos show the star is all smiles as he waves to fans who gather in the Scottish city, which is transformed into New York for filming.

Tom Hollands fresh look from new Spider-Man revealed

Although the final casting is not yet confirmed, Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal have been announced to appear in the forthcoming flick.

Stranger Things breakout star Sadie Sink, as well as Zendaya, are also starring in the superhero movie.

Besides this, Tom is under intense speculation of whether he would be tapped as the new 007 agent. In a YouTube video featuring Gordon Ramsay, he joined the chef in the kitchen, weighing in on the rumors swirling around him.

"Listen, there's speculation at the minute. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now," he reacted. "We'll get there one day."

"Every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I've had," Tom concluded.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be out on July 31, 2026.

Jessie J opens up about her health woes after cancer surgery
Jessie J opens up about her health woes after cancer surgery
Travis Kelce dad Ed Kelce's girlfriend Maureen Maguire passes away aged 74
Travis Kelce dad Ed Kelce's girlfriend Maureen Maguire passes away aged 74
Quentin Tarantino mourns 'Reservoir Dogs' star
Quentin Tarantino mourns 'Reservoir Dogs' star
Mark Wahlberg drops bombshell anniversary tribute to wife Rhea Durham
Mark Wahlberg drops bombshell anniversary tribute to wife Rhea Durham
Liam Gallagher wins hearts for standing up to brother Noel over controversial tweet video
Liam Gallagher wins hearts for standing up to brother Noel over controversial tweet
Ben Affleck unable to get over ex-wife Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck unable to get over ex-wife Jennifer Lopez?
Top 5 must watch movies for Brad Pitt's 'F1' fans
Top 5 must watch movies for Brad Pitt's 'F1' fans
Lindsay Lohan says she's still fighting to be taken seriously in Hollywood
Lindsay Lohan says she's still fighting to be taken seriously in Hollywood