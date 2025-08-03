 
Geo News

Sir David Suchet reveals shocking family struggle with 'extremely rare' condition

Sir David Suchet opens up about the private pain he has carried in silence

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

August 03, 2025

Sir David Suchet breaks down over devastating family news
Sir David Suchet breaks down over devastating family news

Sir David Suchet recently got candid and opened up about a deeply personal heartbreak.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the 79-year-old legendary English actor revealed his grandson, the son of his daughter-in-law Lisa and son, Robert, has Tuberous Sclerosis, an “extremely rare” and incurable genetic disease, by birth.

For the unversed, Tuberous Sclerosis "is a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of noncancerous tumours in various organs, including the brain, skin, kidneys, heart, and lungs."

Despite being noncancerous, these tumours can cause multiple symptoms such as skin lesions, intellectual disability, seizures, and developmental delays.

Voicing his thoughts, Sir David, who became widely known across the globe for playing Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot, admitted he has had a “lucky life.”

However, he is heartbroken since his eldest grandchild was born with brain damage and is also battling against a brain tumour.

The Executive Decision star said, “It was a shock. Our darling grandson has Tuberous Sclerosis, a very rare incurable disease (in this case caused by a non inherited) gene mutation.”

“He is now 11, but he is nonverbal. He can walk, with a very particular gait. But he is a beautiful child,” the grandfather shared.

“I learned it was incurable, it was hard to take in, not many people have heard of it. So, I'm now campaigning to raise awareness. You can't cure or halt it what my grandson endures; you just have to get on with it,” he noted.

It is pertinent to mention Sir David and his wife, Sheila Ferris, are also parents to a daughter, Katherine Suchet, who is a physiotherapist by profession.

Notably, the couple has “four lovely grandchildren,” and they are “a very close family.”

Jessie J opens up about her health woes after cancer surgery
Jessie J opens up about her health woes after cancer surgery
Travis Kelce dad Ed Kelce's girlfriend Maureen Maguire passes away aged 74
Travis Kelce dad Ed Kelce's girlfriend Maureen Maguire passes away aged 74
Quentin Tarantino mourns 'Reservoir Dogs' star
Quentin Tarantino mourns 'Reservoir Dogs' star
Mark Wahlberg drops bombshell anniversary tribute to wife Rhea Durham
Mark Wahlberg drops bombshell anniversary tribute to wife Rhea Durham
Liam Gallagher wins hearts for standing up to brother Noel over controversial tweet video
Liam Gallagher wins hearts for standing up to brother Noel over controversial tweet
Ben Affleck unable to get over ex-wife Jennifer Lopez?
Ben Affleck unable to get over ex-wife Jennifer Lopez?
Top 5 must watch movies for Brad Pitt's 'F1' fans
Top 5 must watch movies for Brad Pitt's 'F1' fans
Lindsay Lohan says she's still fighting to be taken seriously in Hollywood
Lindsay Lohan says she's still fighting to be taken seriously in Hollywood