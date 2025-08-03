 
Travis Kelce dad Ed Kelce's girlfriend Maureen Maguire passes away aged 74

Travis Kelce dad Ed Kelce's girlfriend Maureen Maguire has reportedly met her demise at the age of 74

August 03, 2025

Photo: Travis Kelce dad Ed Kelce's girlfriend Maureen Maguire dies at the age of 74

Maureen Maguire, who was the longtime girlfriend of Ed Kelce, the father of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, has died at the age of 74.

According to People magazine, Ed shared a link to Maguire’s obituary on his personal Facebook page on Saturday, August 2. 

The obituary noted that she “passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones” and remembered her as a “devoted mother” known for her “impeccable taste.”

Maureen was also described as Ed’s “beloved friend,” with the tribute highlighting the close bond they shared in her later years, including a surprising and joyful embrace of football.

“She also grew an unexpected love for football later in life, sharing many laughs and adventures with her beloved friend Ed Kelce and her loyal dog Butch,” the obituary continued. 

It also read, “Together, they traveled often and attended football games and concerts, and embraced every opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest.”

A vibrant personality with a love for entertaining, Maureen Maguire was also remembered fondly for her ability to bring people together.

“A natural hostess, she was famous for throwing the best parties, always full of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable food,” the obituary concluded.

