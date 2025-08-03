Nicole Kidman sings praises for 'Practical Magic 2' co star Joey King: 'Beautiful'

Photo: Nicole Kidman gushes over Joey King: 'Beautiful'

Nicole Kidman has been singing Joey King's praises as the two team up once again.

As the two star alongside each other in the highly anticipated Practical Magic sequel with Sandra Bullock, Nicole reflected on the flick.

In a new conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about the film’s development and the powerhouse team behind it.

“We have this wonderful female director, Susanne Bier. Warner Bros. is behind the film, and they’ve been incredibly supportive in making this — going back and then expanding it,” the Babygirl star shared of the upcoming sequel.

Photo: Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in 'Practical Magic' 1

For those unversed, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are returning in Practical Magic 2 on September 18, 2026.

The star also took a moment to highlight her co-star Joey King, with whom she recently worked on A Family Affair.

“And then we have beautiful Joey King, who I’ve worked with before and who’s just lovely,” she said warmly.

She went on to describe the set as a collaborative and inspiring environment, “It’s a group of amazing, amazing women — and some great men — who are creating the next phase, the next stage of the witches’ life.”