'Freakier Friday' star Manny Jacinto sees Jude Law in dreams: Here's why

'Freakier Friday' star Manny Jacinto took accent inspiration from Jude Law

Manny Jacinto had to perfect a British accent for his role in Freakier Friday.

Manny, who’s known for his lovable character Jason Mendoza in The Good Place, plays Lindsay Lohan‘s Anna’s lover, Eric Davies, in the Freaky Friday sequel.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the Philippines-born actor revealed that he based his British actor on actor Jude Law.

"Yeah, I mean, oh man. I started thinking about different British actors that can help me out, whether it be like Henry Cavill or Sam Claflin," he said.

"Jude was the guy, you know, so I listened to anything and everything. Probably watched The Holiday a ton," he added.

The actor watched Jude so much that seeing him in dreams "all the time because I just kept seeing him."

While Manny’s efforts may have been too much, he had some practice doing the British accent. He revealed that he had a dialect coach and previously practiced the accent for a project in the U.K.

"So I kind of absorbed it through osmosis," he said.

Alongside Manny Jacinto, the new Freakier Friday also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray, and more. The film will be released on August 7.