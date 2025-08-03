Josh Brolin drops bomshell about why he's terrified of 'The Goonies 2'

Josh Brolin finally shares why he is against 'Goonies' comeback

Josh Brolin recently admitted he feels “trepidation” about a possible sequel of The Goonies.

The 57-year-old American actor conversed with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his forthcoming film Weapons, where he talked about his reluctance to follow up the 1985 adventure classic.

Brolin, who played the role of Brandon “Brand” Walsh in The Goonies, articulated his thoughts about the sequel by saying, "I hope it does [happen] because the experience was so great.”

He explained, "The movie is received so well, generation after generation. It's just everything good about it. The trepidation that I have is that you release something else that taints that. I don't want to taint what my memory of it [is]."

The Avengers: Infinity War star went on to joke about what The Goonies 2 will look like with the main cast as adults.

"It's like, 'Oh, we came out with another,' and then the Goonies grew up, and then they came out with their walkers and then they fell off a cliff because they couldn't see very well. What are you going to do? I don't know,” he cheerfully quipped.

Notably, Brolin noted The Goonies 2 could be "great" if Steven Spielberg, the film’s co-writer and original producer, takes the project under his wings.

"Maybe it could be great. If it's great, you'll know. If Spielberg approves it, you know it's going to be good,” the Deadpool 2 actor stated.

"I think there's been five scripts so far through the years and he hasn't approved anything yet. Spielberg is picky, and he has a reason to be because he has great taste,” Josh Brolin shared, referring to the scripts for The Goonies 2.

It is significant to mention that his upcoming mystery horror film Weapons is coming out on August 8, 2025, under the banner of Warner Bros. Pictures.