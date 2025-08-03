Seth Rogen gets honest about death prank on 'Billy on the Street'

Seth Rogen urges celebrities to do THIS

Seth Rogen just revealed how he felt being a part of the fake death prank on Billy on the Street.

For the unversed, the 43-year-old Canadian actor and comedian appeared on a Billy on the Street episode called Death Rogen, and in that episode, he pretended to be a cameraman for host Billy Eichner.

They walked around New York City telling people that Rogen had died and waited to see their unfiltered reaction to the tragic news.

Now, Rogen conversed with Entertainment Weekly on the latest episode of The Awardist Podcast about the death prank experience by saying, "I actually think every celebrity should have to do that.”

He went on to note why people should pull this prank, quipping, "I think they should. I think it would be good for every famous person to confront how little the average person will care when they die.”

"It is a humbling but necessary experience I think I went through to see like, 'Oh, when I die a lot of people won't give a s*****, slash, most people will think [I died] because I did something stupid,’” This Is the End star explained.

On the professional front, Rogen, whose latest project is The Studio, is currently working on his forthcoming movie called Good Fortune alongside Keanu Reeves and Keke Palmer, directed by Aziz Ansari.

It is pertinent to mention that Good Fortune will hit theatres on Friday, October 17, 2025.