'Netflix' 'Wednesday' actor Isaac Ordonez reflects on working with Jenna Ortega

Photo: 'Netflix' 'Wednesday' actor Isaac Ordonez heaps praise for Jenna Ortega

Isaac Ordonez recently gushed over his Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Isaac Ordonez, who plays Wednesday’s mischievous younger brother, gushed about working closely with Jenna Ortega this time around.

“Watching her through the monitor, like, you really start to pick up things,” he told the outlet.

He continued to mention, “She’s wonderful. She’s such a nice woman.”

For those unversed, Season 2 premiered with a purple-carpet event at London’s Westminster on Wednesday, where stars including Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) celebrated alongside showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

In the show’s first season, Wednesday fiercely guarded her brother and even dished out brutal consequences to anyone who crossed him.

However, in Season 2, the dynamic changes when Pugsley joins her at Nevermore Academy and their parents become a regular presence on campus.

“She’s kind of knocked off her feet this season,” Jenna Ortega said of her character in a previous finding.

She also remarked, “So it’s a lot of pressure.”

That pressure is matched by bigger ambitions behind the scenes.

The showrunners revealed that the sophomore season will delve deeper into the Addams family dynamic and introduce new characters to stir the pot.

“There’s more of the Addams Family this season,” Alfred Gough teased. “We learn more about the characters you got to meet in Season One, and they have their own storylines.”