Jessie J opens up about her health woes after cancer surgery

Jessie J gets honest about her health journey after cancer surgery

Jessie J recently shared she was taken to the hospital with a serious lung infection that left her struggling to breathe just weeks after breast cancer surgery.

For the unversed, the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter has been getting better after her surgery in June of this year following the revelation that the doctors found the cancer “early.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 3, Jessie informed her fans that she had to go back to the hospital and was diagnosed with an infection.

She shared a snap from her hospital bed showing an IV cannula in her hand, confessing the recovery from her surgery is the “most mentally challenging time.”

The Nobody’s Perfect crooner also added a caption to her picture that read, “How I spent the last 24 hours. 6 weeks post-surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

She continued, “I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD.”

The Masterpiece songstress revealed, “They ran a lot tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.”

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient,” Jessie J concluded.