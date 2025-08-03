 
Ty Burrell walks away from Hollywood with 'no regrets'

August 03, 2025

Ty Burrell reveals what his family truly loves
Ty Burrell recently admitted he has “no regrets” about trading Los Angeles for Utah.

Catching up with PEOPLE magazine, the 57-year-old Hollywood actor, who lives in Salt Lake City with his wife, Holly, and their two teenage daughters, Frances and Greta, revealed he chose Utah to raise his children over Los Angeles.

Sharing how their experience has been so far living in Utah, Burrell said, "It's just been spectacular.”

"We moved here right after [Modern Family] ended, and I don't have any regrets. It's been lovely and a great place to raise the kids," the father of two noted.

Moving forward, The Incredible Hulk star went on to voice his desire to return to performing again and also confessed he is enjoying voiceover work because it allows him to continue his outdoorsy lifestyle.

However, Burrell conceded they did not like the outdoors when they first relocated to the mountains by quipping, "My parents weren't really those kinds of people."

"So at first, when we moved here, it almost felt like cosplay, like we were pretending to be people who were outdoorsy, and now we really truly love it," the Finding Dory star stated.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Ty Burrell is appearing in the scripted podcast series The Good Life, which follows his own childhood.

