Heidi Klum marks relationship milestone with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum celebrates relationship milestone with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are still going strong.

On Sunday, August 3, the supermodel took to her Instagram account to mark her sixth wedding anniversary with Tom.

In the celebratory post, the Victoria's Secret model posted a romantic photo with Tom while expressing her love for her husband of six years.

The snap can be seen taken while the couple was inside a pool sharing an intimate kiss with a breathtaking view in front of them.

"6 Years married today," Heidi wrote in the caption, along with the photo

She added in German, "Ich liebe Dich mein Tom," which translates to "I love you my Tom."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Klum posted her throwback snaps from her wedding day with Tom.

She also posted insights of her recent anniversary getaway at a beach spot, showing off the gift she received.

In a recent interview with People, Heidi recalled meeting Tom, “the sliding door moment” of her life, as they met at a friend's party, which the model did want to attend. "But then I gave myself a little kick in the butt."

It is pertinent to mention that Heidi was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino and later tied the knot with British singer-songwriter Seal.