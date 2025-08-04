Rita Ora joins forces with Netflix to record new song for hit series

Rita Ora teams up with Netflix for new single

Rita Ora has reportedly teamed up with Netflix to release new music.

As per The Daily Mail, the 34-year-old singer recorded new music for the second series of the streaming platform's hit show, Love Is Blind UK.

A new song titled Joy is expected to be released in the coming days.

Meanwhile, an insider spilled to The Sun, "It's no secret that Rita loves love so she jumped at the chance to record a track for Love Is Blind UK."

For those unversed, Rita is also gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, but Joy won't be a part of it.

"The song will be used on the show and be available to stream but there are no plans for a video or to send it to," the source told the outlet.

Recently, Rita got candid about how her relationship with her body has changed in recent years.

During an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, the For You songstress revealed that she felt "ugly" in her late twenties because she "wasn't as thin as other people."

"I think for me the idea of looking a certain way in my late 20s, that's when it started to hit me because my stamina was low, I wasn't looking after my body, I was getting sick a lot and I didn't feel like my body was hot," said Rita.

"And I didn't accept the idea of okay well I'm not as thin as these other people - and so I'm ugly. And that's really sad to think back on because I know I wasn't," she added. "It's like what you do when you're attacking your younger self like in therapy, and it's like that girl was still really beautiful."