Chappell Roan gives shocking update about her second album

Chappell Roan gets honest about her second album

Chappell Roan has recently dished on a rare update about her second album.

While chatting with Vogue, the Grammy winner candidly talked about the challenges she faced in her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Referring to the second album, the Pink Pony Club singer said, “There is no album. There is no collection of songs.”

Revealing the journey of making her first ever album, she continued, “It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next. I’m not that type of writer that can pump it out. Good music whenever I force myself to do anything.”

“I see some comments sometimes, like, ‘She’s everywhere except that damn studio,'” Roan told the outlet, recalling fans’ comments. “I just wasn’t ready to put it out yet, It was just too painful. I was just too angry and scared — just about my life — to put it out.”

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old songstress disclosed the reason behind not using social media.

“Socials harm the fuck out of me and my art. I’m not doing that to myself anymore. I’ve never written an album where I don’t have Instagram or anything. The album process is purely, only mine. No one on TikTok gets to see it,” Chappell Roan concluded.

For those unversed, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which contains nine singles, was released in 2023.