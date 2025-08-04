Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson's bromance in jeopardy: Source

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson no longer on the same page: Source

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s decades-long bond is reportedly facing unexpected strain.

Radar Online revealed that McConaughey and Harrelson’s new TV show Brothers has run into big problems and filming has stopped, which has caused trouble in their long friendship.

Insiders told the outlet the two actors, who were great together in True Detective, are trying to fix things but people working on the show are blaming “McConaughey and his enormous ego” for the issues.

“People are blaming Matthew even if there's plenty of responsibility to go around between him, his team and the guys at Apple TV+ who are paying for this whole thing," the source claimed.

“The success of True Detective years ago is what convinced Matthew that he is some kind of genius TV producer, and yes, that was a great show and he totally made that series happen out of sheer will.”

“But it was more of a fluke than people know, and Brothers is proof that Matthew doesn't really have the golden touch he thinks he does – especially when it comes to getting funny scripts out of the writers,” they noted.

“Apple shut down the production to bring in more experienced comedy pros at great expense to get this show back on its feet,” the source said.

However, people are showing "sympathy for Woody because he's such a legend, and unlike Matthew, he has extensive TV comedy experience thanks to his years on Cheers.”

“Woody was not prepared for this level of disarray and for now, he's being patient about letting new people come in and fix things. It puts a strain on the famous friendship these guys have had since Matthew was in his 20s. It's hard to imagine anything fixes that except the show being completed and somehow being a hit,” the source stated.