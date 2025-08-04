Junkyard star David Roach passes away shortly after marriage

David Roach Junkyard front man dies at 59

David Roach, famed as the front man for the band Junkyard passed away at the age of 59.

The musician announced in June that he had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” skin cancer in January.

However, the band has now confirmed that their lead singer had sadly passed away, via an Instagram post.

"First off, we want to thank you all for the overwhelming support and love you’ve shown us during this incredibly challenging time," they wrote.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife,” the band further noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Roach was receiving treatment for "aggressive squamous cell carcinoma affecting his head, neck, and throat," according to a GoFundMe page.

His death also comes after he tied the knot with his wife, Jennifer, just two weeks ago, sharing on July 20 that the couple had a wedding ceremony, attended by his fellow band members.

“Congratulations to the happy couple — Mr. and Mrs. David Patrick Roach,” Junkyard wrote in the caption.

The band uploaded pictures from the ceremony, one picture featured the band pals gathered around Roach as he sat in a wheelchair.

In their tribute, Junkyard describe David Roach as “a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer — but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother." They added, “Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him."

The late musician joined Junkyard in 1987, releasing their self-titled album the next year after they signed with Geffen Records.