'Highest 2 Lowest' trailer sees Denzel Washington reunite with Spike Lee

Before 'Highest 2 Lowest', Denzel Washington and Spike Lee previously worked on 'Inside Man'

August 05, 2025

Apple, A24 releases 'Highest 2 Lowest' trailer

Denzel Washington reunites with Spike Lee as the trailer of their film Highest 2 Lowest has been released.

This Apple and A24 movie is a modern take on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low, based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain.

In the original movie, a shoe company executive’s life unravels when kidnappers abduct his chauffeur’s son, who is thought to be the wealthy person’s child.

However, in the upcoming flick, the premise is set in the modern-day as the synopsis reads, "When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the 'best ears in the business', is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma."

Along with him, the film starred A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, and Ice Spice.

Alan Fox and Spike, a director, wrote the script, with Todd Black and Jason Michael Berman serving as producers.

The Oldboy director has previously collaborated with Denzel several times, including. Mo' Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man.

The Highest 2 Lowest will be out on August 15.

