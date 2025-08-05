Harrison Ford looks back at early career roles

Harrison Ford gets honest about his early career

Harrison Ford has a storied career, but in his initial days, he started off with television, doing roles some may not know.



In an interview with Deadline, the Star Wars actor said he appeared in Gunsmoke, Kung Fu, and The Virginian, among others. The Marvel star recalled how he came to appear in these projects.

“I was under contract. You probably will remember to Columbia Pictures at first. During that period of time, it was meant to be a seven-year contract. I was lasted for an year or half, I was let go for lack of enthusiasm," the 83-year-old recalled.

"And then I went to Universal and signed a seven-year contract and there I did a bunch of television," the star added.

His revelation comes in response to the host asking him about the star’s latest show, Shrinking, which led him to his first-ever nomination at the Emmys.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Harrison shared his reaction to the nomination, "I don’t think there’s anything competitive about creativity, and I don’t understand the need to compare and contrast one person’s work to another’s. If you like it, you like it; if you don’t like it, look at something else."

He shared, "I’m grateful, but I would have done what I did — and I’ll do what I’m doing — regardless of whether it’s deemed worthy of mention or not. Because it’s what I do. It’s what I love doing. I love telling stories. I love pretending to be somebody else."

Harrison's Shrinking is streaming on Apple TV+.