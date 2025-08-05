Ozzy Osbourne's family 'major rift' revealed

Jack Osbourne gets honest about his older sister

It seems there are differences within the Osbourne family as Ozzy’s son Jack revealed he was not close to his sister Aimee.



The 39-year-old reflected on the strained relationship with his older sister in a recent interview with the Disrespectfully podcast, recorded shortly before the death of the heavy metal icon, where the siblings joined in his funeral.

He gave an example of their family's hit reality show, The Osbournes, on MTV. Aimee opted out of it because "back then she really wanted to be a musician, and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star, like this kind of obscure, mysterious, moody [artist]."

The Prince of Darkness' son continued, "And she deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit. She was like, 'I’m not going to be seen riding coattails,' kind of thing. That’s how she perceived it."

When the show became a hit, Aimee became even rigid in her decision as Jack claimed, saying "she was kind of like, 'Well I can’t now come on because I don’t want to be seen even more as jumping on the bandwagon.'"

"And so she just kind of dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure," he said, adding, "I’ve never had the conversation with her; we’re not close at all. We don’t have a great relationship, she’ll be the first to tell you that, so it’s no secret."

However, the death of their father, Ozzy, led the Osbourne family to release a statement to People jointly, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.



"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," they shared.

Ozzy married twice and has six kids.