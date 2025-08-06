'South Park' removed from HBO Max?

Why is 'South Park' unavailable from HBO Max?

South Park, a biting satirical animated sitcom, is no longer available on HBO Max after its first episode of the 27th season took an aim at the current U.S. president.



But the removal of the series had nothing to do with the episode mocking Donald Trump, instead it is fully moving to Paramount+ and Comedy Central after the network inked an exclusive five-year deal reportedly worth $1.5 billion with the company Park County that made the show, which will see renewal of up to five seasons and all episodes will be available on its platforms.

The first episode, which mocked the U.S. president, meanwhile, drew a sharp rebuke from the White House, as its spokesperson Taylor Rogers stated, “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention."

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history - and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak," she said.

Taking a swipe at this, Trey Parker, the series co-creator, recently, in a deadpan manner, apologized at a Comic-Con International panel, “We’re terribly sorry."

It is expected that the upcoming second episode of South Park may mock President Trump again.