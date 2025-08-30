Johnny Depp hopeful Orlando Bloom will help his return to Hollywood: Source

Photo: Johnny Depp leaning on Orlando Bloom as he plans return to Hollywood: Source

Orlando Bloom has reportedly extended a helping hand to Johnny Depp as the actor eyes a return to Hollywood.

As fans will recall, ahead of the 2022 verdict in Depp’s legal battle with Amber Heard, the acting sensation was largely “shunned” by the industry.

At the time, Bloom, 48, voiced his support for Depp’s return while speaking at Fan Expo Chicago, saying, “I would personally love to see everybody back (in Pirates). I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back.”

His declaration resurfaced amid rumblings of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean installment, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer affirming he’d back Depp’s return “if he likes the way the part’s written.”

Now, a new report from RadarOnline.com claimed that Depp has trusted his longtime co-star to help him reclaim his place in the industry.

“Orlando is the man to bring him back into the mainstream with a new Pirates flick – and he thinks Johnny would be a great wingman now he’s single,” an insider alleged.

The source also said of the A-listed star, “He basically sees the movie as a passport to a huge boys’ club that could resurrect his partying lifestyle and womanizing," after which they concluded the chat.

Bloom is also reportedly calling for the return of other original Pirates cast members, including Keira Knightley and Geoffrey Rush.