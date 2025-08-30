'Weapon' star Alden Ehrenreich reflects on how internet impacts the industry

Alden Ehrenreich calls for industry to welcome weird perspective

Alden Ehrenreich has called for the industry to welcome weird and interesting perspectives.

During an interview with Collider, the Hollywood actor candidly talked about his experience of filming new idea movie, Weapons.

Referring to the positive response of the audience for the movie, the 35-year-old actor said, "It feels really good to have people responding to it.”

"It’s a nice feeling to have people see the work and get excited about it. When we were at the premiere, it felt like everyone was on a roller coaster together. Just how audible the reactions were was really incredible," the Fair Play actor continued.

Revealing impacts of the internet and culture in an actor's life, he told the outlet, "I think that a lot of the life for artists has become — through the internet or through the way that our culture has evolved — just way too enmeshed with corporate commercial interests."

Sharing that his Hurston station playhouse, a theatre, gives opportunity to artists "to yell at the top of their lungs about the weird interesting thing that they really care about."

“It kind of protects people from the math that creeps in. There's so much financial instability for artists now. And so, even if people have to go take a money job, this is a space where they can work alongside other artists and push each other so that their voices get developed," Alden Ehrenreich concluded.