Austin Butler gets ‘incredibly obsessive' for movie roles

Austin Butler opens up about ‘obsessive' behaviour over movie roles

Austin Butler just revealed he gets “obsessive” over roles.

The 34-year-old actor previously hired a dialect coach because he couldn’t ditch Elvis Presley’s accent after playing him in the 2022 movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I never have used the word ‘method.’ I think that word gets thrown around a lot. It’s a very misunderstood thing that isn’t really what I do.”

“Sometimes when I get really scared, I can become incredibly obsessive. And when I really love something, I can become incredibly obsessive, and that can mean that I don’t have a balance outside of that,” Austin added.

The Eddington star continued, “And so, less than using that word of [method] it’s more of just trying to figure out how to learn how to balance life and seeing that I want to get to be around the people that I love and live the best life I can.”

For the movie, Elvis, Austin became so immersed in the role that he was rushed to the hospital as his body started shutting down after the filming was wrapped up.

He previously told GQ Hype: “The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to the hospital.”

“My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis,” he recalled.

Meanwhile Austin, who will also be starring in the crime thriller, Caught Stealing, also admitted he is still trying to understand fame.

The Zoey 101 talent told The Sunday Times newspaper: "I’m trying to figure that out. One interesting thing is that internally not much changes – it’s just a collective idea of who you are that changes (from others.)”

"And then, in every interview, you try to talk about who you actually are, but it’s so complex to try to quantify that,” he added.

"I just need to understand how privileged I am. And we all are – to have the life that we have,” Austin Butler concluded.