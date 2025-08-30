Sabrina Carpenter names special characteristic of ‘Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter points out main trait of album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter revealed what it was like writing her latest album.

The 26-year-old singer says, Man’s Best Friend covers “experiences that I was having that were really urgent to write about” and she is happy to share it with her fans.

At a Spotify event in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of her album, Sabrina said: “This creative process was all about sort of embracing spontaneity, all about embracing impulses that I was having and experiences that I was having that were really urgent to write about.”

The Espresso singer continued, “Knowing that if I didn’t make this album, and have it represent the chapter of my life that it represents, that it would have turned into something else… and I think that would have done it disservice to this album.”

“So, I’m really grateful that I just get to write music I love and put it out, and I’m more grateful to you guys for listening to it and letting me,” she added.

Additionally, during a fan Q/A, Sabrina was asked how she battles and overcomes the feeling of self-doubt when putting out new music.

“I get so excited to put things out. But as any artist does… it’s also very scary and vulnerable. And so I think, I think when I want to get myself out of the rut, I sort am just like… ‘So many b****** wish they were you!'” she responded.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, is a 12-song-long project, which includes the lead single, Manchild, We Almost Broke Up Last Night and Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry.