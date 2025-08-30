'Friends' alum Jennifer Aniston overlooking lover Jim Curtis' troubled past?

Jennifer Aniston ignoring all the red flags in Jim Curtis romance?

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly happy in her relationship with Jim Curtis.

But, insiders claim that the longtime pals of the Friends alum are concerned that she may be overlooking some red flags.

As Aniston was recently spotted vacationing with Curtis in Mallorca, insiders claim that the trip marked first time the actress openly introduced her new partner, according to RadarOnline.

In his 2017 book The Stimulati Experience, Curtis admitted dating “a new girl every quarter.”

He also confessed, “I can’t keep a girlfriend because I get bored.”

Now, a source close to Aniston stated, “Jennifer is aware of Jim's past and it worries her – especially the way he's spoken about women and his strained relationship with his son.”

“But she's also completely besotted. She tells friends that she hasn't felt this level of connection in years, and she's willing to overlook things others might not,” they added.

The sources claim that Aniston is convinced Curtis has worked on himself, saying, “She's convinced Jim has done the work on himself. She likes that he's open about his flaws – she calls it 'refreshing honesty.' Her friends worry it could all be a bit of smoke and mirrors, but she insists she knows what she's doing.”

It is worth mentioning that Jennifer Aniston has been engaged with Jim Curtis’ work for nearly two years.