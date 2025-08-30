Here's what Rod Stewart said about Amy Winehouse

Photo: Rod Stewart all praise for Amy Winehouse: 'Best one of the lot'

Amy Winehouse continues to be remembered as one of the greatest musical talents of her generation.

As per a new report of Far Out Magazine, as the rock scene evolved in the 2000s, few artists came close to what Winehouse contributed to the industry.

The report also mentioned that while other female rock stars, like Karen O, were redefining performance and style, Winehouse stood out for her bluesy rasp, defiant cool, and striking vulnerability.

Now, a resurfaced report from Far Out Magazine highlighted how deeply her absence is still felt. In it, music legend Rod Stewart reflected on the loss, even drawing comparisons to pop icon Madonna.

“[Madonna’s] made a bloody fortune with a minimal voice. You can’t knock it – any girl who can make that sort of dough has to be admired,” Stewart noted.

“But we lost the best one of the lot – Amy Winehouse. What a voice that was.”

Winehouse's tracks like Me and Mr. Jones and Love Is a Losing Game carried a retro spirit but felt effortlessly modern, capable of breaking hearts within a few lines.

Even as artists like Adele have gone on to dominate the modern soul-pop space, many still regard Winehouse as unmatched, an icon whose raw talent and emotional honesty made her impossible to replace.