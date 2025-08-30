Kate Cassidy pays emotional tribute to late beau Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne, on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The 26-year-old influencer shared a video on Instagram Friday, tearfully baking a cake in honor of the former One Direction star, who tragically died last October after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Alongside the clip, Cassidy wrote, “Happy birthday Liam, I know you still have the sweetest tooth in heaven. I tried my best here but it’s the thought that counts. Enjoy.”

In another post, she shared a montage of their memories together, adding, “8.29.93. A special day for the most special soul. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess.”

According to Daily Mail, fans flooded the comments with messages of support, expressing their grief over the loss of the beloved singer.

Moreover, Payne, who rose to fame with One Direction, died at age 31 and was later found to have alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Additonally, Cassidy’s touching tribute comes as Payne’s ex, Cheryl, returned to the spotlight with a new campaign for skincare giant Nivea, marking her first major public appearance since his passing.