Chad Michael Murray on being Lindsay Lohan's first onscreen kiss in 'Freaky Friday'

Chad Michael Murray recalls 'Freaky Friday' kiss with Lindsay Lohan

Chad Michael Murray had to kiss his co-star Lindsay Lohan in 2003's Freaky Friday, but he ended up kissing Jamie Lee Curtis before that!

In a new interview, Chad explained that his kiss with Lindsay was the actress' first onscreen kiss, and therefore made both of them nervous.

"I remember Lindsay and I were kids. I mean Lindsay was probably 16, I think. That was her first onscreen kiss," the One Tree Hill alum, 43, told People. "That was a whole thing. That was super nerve-racking."

However, Jamie was there to help the actors combat their nerves.

"Jamie helped us through all that. I remember just trying to hang on and hope that no one figured out I wasn't very good at this," Murray admitted. "I just remember just hoping I didn't screw it up. I remember her being so supportive and loving, Jamie, and I remember her being playful and bright."

In a 2019 interview with Busy Tonight, he revealed that Jamie kissed him before his kiss scene with Lindsay to show both of them that it wasn’t a big deal.

"Jamie Lee Curtis was there and she was trying to settle the situation because Lindsay’s nerves were all over the place. And she’s talking to Lindsay…like, ‘Just kiss him. Come on, just give him a pop kiss, it’s no big deal. Let’s break the ice now.'"

He continued, "She goes ‘Oh, come on!’ And she grabs me by the back of the head and makes out with me. And at this point I went, ‘Dude, I just made out with Jamie Lee Curtis. This is great.'"

Chad Michael Murray starring Freakier Friday will hit theaters on Aug. 8.