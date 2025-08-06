Stephen Colbert makes major career leap from ‘The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert moves on from ‘The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert has taken a different career path at CBS.

After fans from all over the world were shocked to hear of the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the talk show host has made one thing clear, he wont be leaving television anytime soon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old comedian has landed a role on another CBS show and would be making his upcoming on-screen appearance by the grace of the third season of the comedy-drama Elsbeth.

Stephen will be a guest star on the show, portraying a fictional late night show host of the programme called "Way Late with Scotty Bristol."

Additionally, the writer and TV personality’s role on Elsbeth was already in the books as in February, Wendell Pierce – who stars as NYPD captain Charles Wallace (C.W.) Wagner – was a guest on The Late Show.

"I've always wanted to be a corpse on one of these shows," Stephen joked with the actor to which Wendell responded: "I can make that happen. I know a guy who knows a guy. We can get you on."

For the unversed, Elsbeth is a spin-off series of The Good Wife and The Good Fight with the titular character played by Carrie Preston.

She's an unorthodox attorney who works with the NYPD to catch the city's most dangerous murderers making her on-screen appearances alongside co-stars, Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, Vanessa Williams, Matthew Broderick, and Mary-Louise Parker.