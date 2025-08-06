Brad Pitt hit with major tragedy as mother passes away aged 84

Photo: Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta Pitt dies aged 84

Brad Pitt reportedly has been hit with a major wave of grief.

As per the newest report of Page Six, the A-listed star has been grieving the heartbreaking loss of his mother, Jane Etta Pitt, who has passed away at the age of 84.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s niece, Sydney Pitt, in an emotional Instagram tribute shared on Wednesday.

Alongside a carousel o family photos, Sydney remembered her “Grammy” as a joyful, creative, and deeply compassionate woman.

“My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet,” she began.

“But knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier.”

Sydney, who is also the founder of Watering Souls, continued, “If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.”

“She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things,” she reflected. “She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do.”

In her touching remembrance, Sydney also recalled the annual back-to-school tradition her grandmother upheld by saying, “Mine usually started with banana splits for breakfast, hours of playing Trouble, a craft project (obvi), riding every ride together at Silver Dollar City like the badass she was, dinner at Olive Garden with Papa, mini golf where she’d make a V with her feet to help me aim… (and somehow still beat me)"

"And ending the night watching Paulie until we fell asleep,” she penned.

“She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.”

Before conclusion, Sydney admitted she doesn’t know how to “move forward without her,” adding, “But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form.”

“We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up, and I know she lives on through each of us (series of four emojis).”