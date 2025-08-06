What is Pete Davidson status in female world?

Keke Palmer reveals Pete Davidson charms in female world

Pete Davidson has a long history of dating A-list celebrities, so it comes as no surprise when Keke Palmer, his The Pickup co-star, said he is "well-liked in the female world."



In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress reflects on the chemistry she shared with the SNL alum in the latest action heist movie.

"I honestly think he and I have chemistry. Look, I don't know anybody that Pete don't have chemistry with. I mean, he's pretty well-liked in the female world," the Nope star said.

She continued, "We did a project together before — a podcast for Lorne Michaels on Audible that was a murder mystery buddy show — and we had chemistry there, even just with our voices."

The 31-year-old said her vibe matches Pete. "I think that's a thing. Sometimes you and people just have a vibe. You maybe don't even talk in everyday life, but when you get on set and you're working together, there's that chemistry. And I think he and I had that."

Likewise, Keke said along with vibes, she also shared with him the habit of "not really taking ourselves seriously. My character's probably a little bit more serious than I present — even though I can be quite serious, she's more serious than I present."

"And I think that made it fun for us to play with, to lean into that kind of awkward romance, which I think we need more of. You know what I mean? Not serious romance. Let's get back into the humorous romance," the star concluded.

The Pickup, starring Keke, Pete, and Eddie Murphy, is now playing in cinemas.