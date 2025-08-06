 
Ariana Grande releases ‘little love letter' for fans

Ariana Grande expanded her fragrance brand as an ode to her fanbase

August 06, 2025

Ariana Grande just expanded her Lovenotes collection.

The eternal sunshine hitmaker launched a new scent named Plush Vanilla - developed exclusively for beauty store Sephora.

In the fragrance, notes of vanilla with sandalwood, amber and cashmere woods have been added, which Ariana states, makes the perfume "incredibly addictive and delicious."

She said in a statement, "The launch of the Lovenotes fragrance collection was incredibly special to me and I was so excited to continue this story and deliver my next little love letter to my fans.”

The God Is a Woman singer continued, "I love this new chapter of the collection, the fragrance itself is so incredibly addictive and delicious, and I am so excited to have developed this as an exclusive for Sephora.”

"It was such an honor to launch in Sephora and this next step is truly just so exciting and such an honor. This fragrance is so divine, and my favorite from the Lovenotes collection I can’t wait for everyone to experience Plush Vanilla!" Ariana concluded.

The Thank U, Next crooner's Lovenotes collection also includes the fragrances Vanilla Suede, Angels Kiss, Pink Woods and Pressed Petals.

On the Ariana Grande Fragrances website, a previous statement explained: "Lovenotes by Ariana Grande is a personal endeavor to make scent the ultimate and universal love language.”

"Each scent in this exclusive fragrance collection is a love letter from Ariana to the world, conveying timeless and evocative messages of joy, gratitude and affection,” it concluded. 

