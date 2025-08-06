 
Kelly Osbourne worried about mom Sharon's suicide pact with dad Ozzy Osbourne

August 06, 2025

Kelly Osbourne is worried about her mom, Sharon, as she grieves the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

"I’m really worried about my mom and what she may do to herself," Kelly said after the death of her dad on July 22, per Radar Online.

The metal king’s death came after he performed his last show with his band, Black Sabbath.


As he grieves her dad, Kelly is equally worried about her mom, Sharon, 72, who may be suicidal after losing the man she spent over four decades with.

Sharon met Ozzy in 1970, and the couple tied the knot in 1982. Together they had three children – Aimee, 41, Kelly, and Jack, 39.

A source said: "Sharon appears fragile and has had difficulty gaining weight. Kelly is deeply worried about how broken her mom is, and it's painful for her to see."

Sharon has had her share of health issues, with a colon cancer battle in 2002 and a double mastectomy in 2012 due to genetic risk.

In 2017, Sharon revealed that she and Ozzy had made a suicide pact.

"Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100% in euthanasia," she said.

"Kelly is now petrified Sharon will follow through on this," revealed the source.

