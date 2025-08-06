Ed Sheeran exposes fellow singers for lip syncing and denying it

Ed Sheeran shades singers for lip syncing and denying it

Ed Sheeran is revealing some of his peers’ secrets.

When Sheeran, 34, got tasked with guessing which of six singers is a professional vocalist for a recent Beta Squad YouTube video, he said that many professional singers lip sync during their shows, but would never admit to it.

His remark came when one of the contestants told him that she’s open to lip-syncing if her voice is raspy.

The Azizam hitmaker replied, "I don’t know if a professional singer would admit to miming."

Beta Squad member then asked, "I thought a lot of professional artists do that though?"

Sheeran remarked, "They don’t admit to it though."

He was then asked if he had ever mimed in a performance. He said he hadn’t, and "can’t get away with it because it’s me with a loop pedal and a guitar."

“But I would never cancel a show for my voice. I’d always push through, even if it was, like, slightly raspy,” added Sheeran.

"I feel like if you are a professional singer, even if you do mime — because there are professional singers that mime, but they would never admit that they mime," he reiterated.

Ed Sheeran is currently on the European leg of his +−=÷× Tour.