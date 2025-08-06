 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran exposes fellow singers for lip syncing and denying it

Ed Sheeran has exposed fellow singers for lip syncing during their shows

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 06, 2025

Ed Sheeran shades singers for lip syncing and denying it
Ed Sheeran shades singers for lip syncing and denying it

Ed Sheeran is revealing some of his peers’ secrets.

When Sheeran, 34, got tasked with guessing which of six singers is a professional vocalist for a recent Beta Squad YouTube video, he said that many professional singers lip sync during their shows, but would never admit to it.

His remark came when one of the contestants told him that she’s open to lip-syncing if her voice is raspy.

The Azizam hitmaker replied, "I don’t know if a professional singer would admit to miming."

Beta Squad member then asked, "I thought a lot of professional artists do that though?"

Sheeran remarked, "They don’t admit to it though."

He was then asked if he had ever mimed in a performance. He said he hadn’t, and "can’t get away with it because it’s me with a loop pedal and a guitar."

“But I would never cancel a show for my voice. I’d always push through, even if it was, like, slightly raspy,” added Sheeran.

"I feel like if you are a professional singer, even if you do mime — because there are professional singers that mime, but they would never admit that they mime," he reiterated.

Ed Sheeran is currently on the European leg of his +−=÷× Tour. 

John Cena opens up about ‘shame' over hair loss struggle
John Cena opens up about ‘shame' over hair loss struggle
Lainey Wilson reveals ‘first step' for wedding plans
Lainey Wilson reveals ‘first step' for wedding plans
What is Pete Davidson status in female world?
What is Pete Davidson status in female world?
'South Park' removed from HBO Max?
'South Park' removed from HBO Max?
Kelly Osbourne worried about mom Sharon's suicide pact with dad Ozzy Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne worried about mom Sharon's suicide pact with dad Ozzy Osbourne
John Cena reflects on his journey to self-assurance: 'Age plays a factor'
John Cena reflects on his journey to self-assurance: 'Age plays a factor'
Ariana Grande releases ‘little love letter' for fans
Ariana Grande releases ‘little love letter' for fans
Kelley Mack died of brain tumor: report
Kelley Mack died of brain tumor: report