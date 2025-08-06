 
Lainey Wilson reveals ‘first step' for wedding plans

Lainey Wilson got engaged to her partner, Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges in February 2025

August 06, 2025

Lainey Wilson opens up about wedding dress and nuptial plans
Lainey Wilson just revealed that she is in search of her perfect wedding dress.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the country music icon, who also owns a stunning jewelry brand named, The Lainey Wilson Jewelry Collection, discussed her wedding plans that she has made with fiancé, Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

The couple announced in February that Hodges proposed to the Watermelon Moonshine singer with sparkling diamond ring inside a mini cowboy hat-shaped box, which will soon be featured in Wilson's new jewelry brand.

"Man, I tell you what, trying to wrangle me in is, it's a lot," she admitted to the outlet, adding, "But I will say even the hat box situation, he proposed to me with the little hat box, and so just being able to do that and also at the same time be celebrating our engagement and our love, it feels good."

The musician continued, "I need to go dress shopping or I need to talk to somebody about making a dress," she says. "I need to go get fitted. How about that? That's the first step."

"I'm excited to just step outside of the box and see what happens," Wilson shared. "So hopefully when he sees me, he'll be boohooing."

Also gushing over her fiancé, Devlin “Duck’ Hodges, who is her "biggest cheerleader," Lainey Wilson mentioned: "The sky is the limit, that's how he acts about everything. He's just the place that I get to call home and I'm lucky to have him and I think he's pretty dang lucky to have me, too."

